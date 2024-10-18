Jet2CityBreaks announces new Christmas market destination from Birmingham Airport

The air travel operator has responded to strong demand from UK holidaymakers looking to explore a new city or enjoy a festive getaway this winter, by expanding its network with packages to Bratislava, Slovakia.

City break packages have gone on sale to Bratislava from November 4 to April 28.

Flights will operate to Vienna Airport, with twice weekly services on Monday and Friday.

From there, customers will take a quick hop over the border where they will then have the bright lights of Bratislava to discover as they wish.

Customers looking to enjoy a festive getaway can book a Christmas market trip to Bratislava from Birmingham Airport in November and December.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “City and Christmas market breaks are continuing to grow in popularity, so we are delighted to be going on sale with a brand-new destination for Winter 24/25 from Birmingham Airport. Bratislava is a fantastic destination, and we are expecting these new city and Christmas market packages with Jet2CityBreaks to be very popular with both customers and independent travel agents.

£We are always listening and reacting to feedback from holidaymakers, and this latest expansion of our Cities and Christmas Markets programmes from Birmingham Airport is just another example of that. With the addition of Bratislava to our already huge Winter 24/25 programme from Birmingham Airport, customers are spoiled for choice when it comes to discovering a new city or experiencing a European Christmas market this season.”

Tom Screen, Aviation Director at Birmingham Airport said: “We are thrilled to be offering Bratislava alongside Jet2CityBreaks, as a new destination for our customers this Winter.

“We welcome this latest addition to the Winter 24/25 programme from Birmingham Airport with open arms, as we continue to enhance connectivity for holidaymakers seeking a magical escape from their regional airport.

“Whether customers are yearning for the bright lights of Christmas Markets or wishing to lose themselves in rich history and culture, Bratislava is sure to provide an unforgettable winter experience for all the family to enjoy.”

For further information visit https://www.jet2holidays.com/city-breaks and https://www.jet2holidays.com/city-breaks/christmas-markets