Former Telford Wilkos to become charity megastore

The British Heart Foundation will soon be moving into the former Wilkos store on Southwater Way in Telford town centre.

The massive store is set to become a home and fashion store for the charity, stocking preloved furniture, electricals and homewares from sofas, tables, beds and wardrobes to TVs and home appliances.

The unit has stood empty since Wilkos closed all 400 of its stores last year after failing to secure a takeover that would have saved the business.

It will now become one of several British Heart Foundation stores in Shropshire, with the charity also having locations in Wellington, Oswestry and Shrewsbury.

Information on the charity's website states the new shop will open in Winter 2024 - with their Google opening times suggesting a date of December 12.