Sauna experience inspires Olly to build his own and become a market leader

He started his business, Heartwood, at Esgair Forest, Pantperthog, near Machynlleth in 2017 and is now a market leader for high quality saunas which are supplied to customers across the UK, Europe, America and Canada.

Olly now employs 14 people and 25 sub-contractors.This winter, the company is moving to a larger, custom-built workshop, creating up to seven new jobs, including apprenticeships.

Heartwood’s success story was recognised at the Powys Business Awards where Olly collected the Small Business Award, sponsored by Welshpool. The awards ceremony was held at Dering Lines, Brecon on Friday.

Organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG), the awards showcase the diverse range of successful enterprises within Powys.

Olly said: “It has been great to meet so many businesses here tonight and we were not expecting to win this award. I rarely pause for a moment and think of where we have come from and where we are now – it’s fantastic!”

Heartwood began by making saunas for hire. Two years later, Olly opted to focus on designing and building high end, energy-efficient, outdoor saunas for commercial clients and private homeowners.

The company uses quality sustainable materials to build the saunas which are in growing demand due to the increased focus on mental health and wellbeing awareness, fitness, wild swimming and nature connection.

The saunas are mostly built in the workshop but are sometimes constructed on site and company uses the services of talented, local craftsmen wherever possible.

“We care deeply about the environment and are always looking for better ways to do everything,” said Olly. “To us, sustainability means protecting and restoring the natural environment, caring about the wellbeing of our planet and all its inhabitants, supporting local communities, growing a happy, skilled team and never compromising the quality of our work.”

Most of the timber used in the saunas comes from within a 20 mile radius and 100% British sheep wool provides insulation, supporting local farmers and reducing carbon footprint.

The award judges praised Olly’s strong leadership and vision to take the business forward. “The company has remained local, creating employment for the community. By being environmentally aware, using more sustainable products, staff can take pride in their workmanship with a visually impressive product,” they said.

Runners-up were Greenhouse Cafe & Kitchen, Garthmyl and Stashed Products Ltd, Abermule.