“Force for good” Welshpool company wins Business in the Community Award

Morland, Welshpool became the first winner of the Business in the Community Award, sponsored by Radnor Hills, at the annual awards ceremony held at Dering Lines, Brecon.

Organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG), the awards showcase the diverse range of successful enterprises within Powys.

“At Morland, social responsibility is not simply a phrase; it is deeply embedded in our core values,” said Lisa Andrew, head of customer success and marketing. “By fostering volunteerism, charitable giving, employee wellbeing, community partnerships and innovative manufacturing practices, we strive to leave a positive, lasting impact on the world around us.”

Established in 1972, the company has 112 employees and understands the power of giving back. Morland has a three-year partnership with The Game Change Project, Aberhafesp, near Newtown, an organisation that empowers young people and promotes positive social change.

Employees gain valuable volunteer experience while making a difference to the lives of young people, while the company also provides HR, accounting and IT support to the project.

Because employee wellbeing is paramount to the company’s success, Morland has a comprehensive health and wellbeing programme that caters to both physical and mental health needs.

An Employee Assistance Programme, with a dedicated phone number, app and website, provides confidential counselling services and assistance to employees and their families 24/7. Employees also have access to an occupational health and physiotherapy programme, counsellors for emotional support and staff have trained to be Mental Health First Aiders.

The company runs an apprenticeship programme to train the next generation of skilled staff and employees are supported to develop their careers through management training, degrees and job specific courses.

Morland champions sustainability by giving suitable scrap materials to schools and colleges, which are also supported with technical projects and work placements.

Robin Hawkins, Morland’s operations director, said the company was delighted to receive the award and praised the hard work of Rachel Jones, recently promoted director of corporate administration, to establish links with schools, colleges and the community to ensure a future talent pipeline for the business.

Rachel added: “Part of my role is to give back to the community which is very important to the business.”

The judges said Morland had demonstrated not only how to support the local community, but also how to enable local community groups to do better themselves. “This well rounded and wide reaching approach to supporting their community is an example for others to follow,” they added.

Award runners-up were Hilltop, Newtown; Charcroft, Llanwrtyd Wells and Woosnam and Davies, Llanidloes.