Award for organisation which helps address food poverty

Newtown Food Surplus, based at Unit 8, St Giles Industrial Park, Newtown, collected the Social Enterprise/ Charity Award at the recent awards.

Jonathan Bushell, a director of Newtown Food Surplus, said: “This award is going to shared amongst the 80 volunteers who have been recognised and valued for their work.”

Underlining the value of Newtown Food Surplus, in the first six months of 2024, our food shares recorded 3,043 visits, a 28 per cent increase, and successfully diverted 31.3 tonnes of food from landfill, a 42 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The organisation makes daily collections from seven supermarkets. In 2023, Newtown Food Surplus collected 49 tons of food and provided twice-weekly community food shares, serving more than 175 households weekly.

A dedicated team of 80 diverse volunteers helps to distribute food through partnerships with local family centres, crisis centres, schools, nurseries and community cafes.

By collaborating with Helping Our Homeless in Builth Wells and community cafes in Newtown, Llanfair Caereinion and Llanidloes, surplus food is reaches those in need across a wider area

Future plans by Newtown Food Surplus include expanding its link with the national Fareshare programme to reach more people living in deprived areas and rural communities, introducing cooking initiatives that promote healthy eating using fresh ingredients and educating children about recycling and food waste to promote sustainability.

To overcome transport issues, which prevent some people from accessing the service, the organisation is partnering with rural primary schools to provide surplus food for breakfast clubs, afternoon fruit snacks and mini food shares

“Our achievements demonstrate our capacity to make a real difference, ensuring that everyone is welcome in our community and has access to food and support.”