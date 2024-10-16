Oswestry recording studio, which has welcomed likes of Marillion and acclaimed choir, is up for sale

Now, the Shropshire recording studio is up for sale for £525,000.

On offer with estate agent Halls, The Old Smithy is tucked away off Church Street in Oswestry town centre and has been used as The Forge Recording Studio since 1990s.

Shortly after reopening in 2019, the studio recorded Fron Male Voice Choir’s album Voices of the Valley: Echoes which quickly went to number one in the National Classic charts when released in 2021.

The traditionally built, former smithy, which also has first floor offices and parking for up to seven vehicles, has great potential for alternative uses, subject to planning consent, including as a workspace, offices, studio, gym or restaurant.

The outside of The Old Smithy

The Old Smithy has been refurbished sympathetically by the current owners who have tried to retain as much as possible of its historic purpose, including the original cast iron windows. The property has won a Civic Society Award.

The ground floor accommodation comprises three recording rooms with a mixture of acoustic block walling, heavy sound insulation, acoustic sloping ceilings, ceiling mounted air conditioning unit and storage rooms.

The principal recording room has original, heavy timber beams and a double glazed archway entrance to the parking area. There are also a foyer and a fitted kitchen diner on the ground floor.

The first floor, which is accessed by internal and external staircases, comprises a main office which has potential to be converted into bedrooms, a staff meeting room and kitchen, galleried area overlooking the principal recording room and separate WCs.

A substantial gravelled area outside could be used either for parking or converted into an amenity area and gardens. The main vehicular access lane, which belongs to The Old Smithy, leads on to Church Street via a right of way.

Viewing is by appointment with Halls’ Oswestry office on 01691 670320.