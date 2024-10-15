The independent training provider has extended its commitment to employer-led provision by developing a 6-axis ABB industrial robot and bespoke conveyor system, recreating a real-world manufacturing line that gives learners access to component nesting and sensing, robotic operation, PLC programming and interfacing systems.

Funded through the Local Skills Improvement Framework and the Marches Education Partnership, the new facility was demonstrated for the first time in front of more than 45 industry leaders from Collins Aerospace, HS Marston, Magna Cosma Casting, Autoneum, CEL Sheet Metal and VA Technology.

It is anticipated that hundreds of learners will be trained on it every year in four courses ranging from one-day Level 3 Cell Operator and 4-day Level 3 Robotic Programming, to an extensive EAL-accredited Industrial Robotic Technology qualification and a BTEC Level 4 in Automation, Robotics and Programmable Logic Controllers.

Paul Hodgetts, Business Development Manager at In-Comm Training, said: “Our approach has always been to listen to what companies want and we’ve been hearing for a long time that they need flexible and modular courses that can deliver automation skills that have a real impact on the shopfloor.

“We held an industry meeting earlier this year and, due to further feedback we received, we tailored the cell and its operations even more.

“With the help of the Marches Education Partnership, we now have an unrivalled six-axis robotic automation line that you would only normally find in industry-leading businesses.”

He continued: “Located at our Telford Technical Academy, this will be available to SMEs, large business and OEMs in the Marches and West Midlands Combined Authority area, who need support in upskilling or training new staff in some of the latest robotic and automation skills. There was so much interest, we actually took several bookings for the courses on the day.”

Installation of the robotic and automation cell has been completed by Telford-based Bauromat, who has worked with In-Comm Training to ensure the line represents what learners will be working on now and in the future.

The latest addition to the T54 facility will help existing engineers upskill or reskill in a new engineering discipline, providing companies with a more agile workforce and one that is prepared for the move to more automation and digital transformation.

Training will be focused on delivering Level 3 and Level 4 courses, with engineers learning how to interact with PLCs, perform essential maintenance and automate production lines.

Paul added: “Thanks to existing partnerships with WMCA and Telford Council, we can offer funding for some of the courses but for a limited time only – the message is to act fast. Last week’s launch event highlighted the end of Phase 1 with the automation cell now ready and operational for learning.

“It will soon be followed by a further £75,000 private investment from In-Comm Training that will create a dedicated fluid power training suite, which will strengthen our ability to deliver advanced competences around fluid power, hydraulics and pneumatics.

He concluded: “The Marches has some world-class companies and some fantastic industry disruptors, but these wonderful manufacturers need access to advanced automation, robotic and hydraulic skills required to release their full potential. We’ve giving them access to these competences right on their doorstep.”