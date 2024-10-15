Roden Hall Care Home in Telford has said goodbye to retiring Jane Hoofe, a Healthcare Assistant, who has given years of dedicated service.

To honour her long-standing commitment, Roden Hall celebrated Jane’s retirement with a special celebration, showering her with gifts, flowers, champagne, and chocolates.

The gesture was a token of appreciation for the tireless dedication and warmth she has brought to the care home over the years.

“Jane has been an asset to the Roden Hall team, and her absence will be deeply felt by residents, families, and staff alike,” said a Home Manager Rebecca Jones.

“Her unwavering kindness, excellent work ethic, and compassion have left a lasting impact on everyone she has touched. We are so grateful for the love and care she has shown to our community.”