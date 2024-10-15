Shropshire-based building contractor welcomes new cohort of apprentices

For the first time, the company is offering an HNC Architectural Studies apprenticeship which Honor Davies is already studying on a part-time basis at Wolverhampton University whilst working in a design role at SJ Roberts.

A committed supporter of apprenticeships, SJ Roberts Construction has actively advocated for the value that they bring to the whole team.

Matthew Roberts, construction director at SJ Roberts, said: “There remains a perception that apprentices in the construction sector are all brickies and carpenters, and whilst these are a vital part of the overall apprenticeship mix, the opportunities are far broader than just those.

“We’ve long championed developing our in-house skills across a wide range of different trades so it’s great to now welcome Honor as an Architectural Studies apprentice.”

Commenting on her own apprenticeship experience, Honor added: “I knew I wanted to pursue a career in architecture, but didn’t want to do the traditional university route, so this option of studying part time whilst working was the best route for me. I joined SJ Roberts Construction in February which was great as it has allowed me to settle in and gain valuable workplace experience before starting my HNC in September.

“Already I’ve been involved in so much including working on customer changes, conveyancing plans, site boundary plans, and new wall construction details for new house packs. It’s real experience and I’m really enjoying it.”