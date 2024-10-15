Recruitment, trade and taxation sticking points for Welsh businesses in quarter three

Businesses in Wales who trade goods and services domestically performed well. Over two thirds (68 per cent) of businesses taking part in the survey traded in the UK only. 38 per cent of these businesses stated that there had been an increase in UK sales and 33 per cent reported an increase in orders and advanced bookings, with both of these figures up from Q2.

It was a mixed picture, however, for Welsh businesses who trade internationally. Almost a quarter (23 per cent) of businesses in Wales shared that their export sales had increased in the last three months, up from 15 per cent in the previous quarter, but only 7 per cent saw export orders and advanced bookings increase in Q3.

David Peña, the Chamber’s International Trade Manager, said: “Many of the survey respondents cited new markets as an opportunity for their business so we need to ensure that those who wish to export can access the guidance, support and contacts they need to fully achieve their trade ambitions.

“Welsh businesses have so much to offer on the international stage. Different markets bring different challenges, and penetrating these markets requires innovation and information. We heard several inspirational success stories from exporters across Wales at our recent exporting excellence event held in collaboration with our partners Atradius and Welsh Government, showing how the right support and ideas can make exporting a reality.”

The Quarterly Economic Survey for Q3 also revealed that recruitment continues to be a sticking point for many businesses in Wales.

In total, 54 per cent of the businesses surveyed attempted to recruit staff in the last quarter, primarily for full-time positions. And 79 per cent experienced difficulties recruiting, particularly for professional and managerial positions, citing a lack of appropriate, experienced candidates and skills requirements not being met.

While recruitment and retention remain an issue, an improved economic picture has led to a shift in which external factors are more of a concern to businesses in Wales than they were three months ago. And 55 per cent of businesses in Wales stated that taxation was more of a concern this quarter, more so than interest rates, business rates and inflation.

Paul Clark, President at Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: “With an ongoing skills shortage in the private sector and concerns regarding taxation, businesses in Wales will be watching the Autumn Budget later this month with great interest. Throughout the election campaign and their time in office to date, the government has repeatedly stressed its commitment to boosting economic stability and growth, and the Budget will be chance to set these measures to develop the economy and remove barriers to a higher growth future.”