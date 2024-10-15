Reconomy announces appointment of Lyndsey Denning as Chief People Officer

Lyndsey joined Reconomy 11 years ago, starting her career as a HR & Training Manager based in its Telford office.

Since then, she has played an instrumental role in developing Reconomy’s ‘People First’ strategy and contributing to the success of the People Team.

Under her leadership, the Company has seen its scores relating to employee engagement, collaboration and communication increase significantly in its annual colleague survey known as MyVoice.

Lyndsey has also worked hard to enable colleagues to pursue satisfying career paths and encourage internal progression, with more than 25 per cent of vacancies filled through internal promotions and 21,570 hours of training delivered in 2023.

The promotion of Lyndsey to the role comes as Reconomy has experienced rapid growth in recent years and now employs more than 4,000 colleagues operating in over 80 countries.

To continue to underpin this growth, Reconomy recently announced the launch of a new Change and Transformation function to bring together the expertise and capabilities across its brands. This function will report into Lyndsey.

Lyndsey and the People Team will focus on enhancing Reconomy’s HR offering, developing the Colleague Value Proposition and providing a consistent employee experience across the entire organisation. Lyndsey will oversee the Centre of Excellence, encompassing Colleague Experience, HR Systems & Data, Reward & Recognition, Learning & Development and Internal Communications. Lyndsey will also continue to champion diversity and inclusion initiatives, which are central to Reconomy’s values.

Guy Wakeley, Chief Executive at Reconomy, said: “I am delighted Lyndsey has been promoted to this role. She has been a major driving force behind our success, championing our values and working tirelessly to make sure Reconomy is a positive and inclusive place to work.

"Every member of our team is integral to our success and as we continue to build out our international tech-enabled, people-powered platform, Lyndsey will play an invaluable role in continuing to drive our employee experience and proposition forwards.”

Lyndsey added: “I’m thrilled to have been promoted to this role and I am excited to continue working with incredible people as we work together to foster a vibrant and welcoming culture where our values and behaviours are actively lived and breathed at every level of the Company.”