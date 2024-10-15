Beaumont Wealth expands Shrewsbury office

The firm, which also has offices in Chester and Oswestry, has taken on an additional suite in Observer House, located on Abbey Lawn Office Park, effectively doubling its office space to 1,843 sqft.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in the growth of Beaumont Wealth as it strives to provide even more independent financial advice for the local area.

For over 23 years, the firm's highly qualified, expert, independent advisers have been helping clients achieve their financial goals through exceptional service.

Abbey Lawn, which is owned, developed, and managed by Morris Property, is known for providing small to medium-sized businesses with flexible office space in Shrewsbury.

Its quality office space and close proximity to Shrewsbury Town Centre make it a highly sought-after location. Beaumont Wealth’s expansion marks the popular office park as fully let.

“We are delighted to announce the expansion of our Shrewsbury office,” said Mark Evans, Chartered Financial Planner at Beaumont Wealth.

“This growth is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest level of independent financial advice and look forward to continuing to serve the local community.”

Neil Anderson, Head of Estates at Morris Property, expressed his enthusiasm for Beaumont Wealth's continued presence at Abbey Lawn: “It's fantastic to see Beaumont Wealth expanding their footprint at Abbey Lawn. We're delighted to have been able to accommodate their growth within the existing premises.”

Toby Shaw, Commercial Agent and Partner at TSR, added, “Beaumont Wealth's decision to expand their Shrewsbury office is a strong endorsement of the quality and location of Observer House. We are confident that this expansion will enable them to continue to thrive and provide even more valuable services to their clients.”

As Beaumont Wealth continues to grow, it remains dedicated to building long-lasting relationships with its clients and providing tailored financial advice.

Morris Property has a portfolio of over 200 properties across Shrewsbury, Telford, Wolverhampton, and Birmingham.

The dedicated Estates team have a wealth of experience and maintains close, long-standing relationships with occupiers.