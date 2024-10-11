Web developer secures town centre premises after returning home to Shrewsbury
A web developer and contemporary artist has completed the letting of an attractive suite in Shrewsbury town centre after returning to his home town.
Plus
Published
Jonny Thaw Ltd, owned by Jonny Thaw, has relocated to Suite 1 at Old Grammar School House.
The property forms part of a Grade II Listed building located next to Shrewsbury Library.
Pleased to have secured new premises – with the letting handled by Towler Shaw Roberts – Jonny said: "I’m from Shrewsbury and I’ve just moved back from London after being there for 10 years.