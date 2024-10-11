Web developer secures town centre premises after returning home to Shrewsbury

Jonny Thaw Ltd, owned by Jonny Thaw, has relocated to Suite 1 at Old Grammar School House.

The property forms part of a Grade II Listed building located next to Shrewsbury Library.

Pleased to have secured new premises – with the letting handled by Towler Shaw Roberts – Jonny said: "I’m from Shrewsbury and I’ve just moved back from London after being there for 10 years.