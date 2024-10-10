Telford's FSP unveils access cover innovations to French water management sector

Members of the Telford-based team joined FSP’s French partners at the industry event in Dijon where it launched a number of access cover products at the Carrefour des Gestions Durables de l'Eau.

Visitors were introduced to FSP’s FabSecure range, which includes advanced locking and anti-intrusion equipment tailored to secure access while preventing unauthorised use.

Managing Director Wayne Carter, who attended the event in September with Chairman Richard Hilton, said: “The two day event in Dijon provided an excellent platform for us to showcase our latest advancements to a growing French market. Our innovative solutions are designed to address the critical challenges of water management and contribute to environmental sustainability."

“Our FabSecure Double-Skin Access Covers ensure enhanced security for critical water infrastructure – hatches which offer a robust double-skin construction preventing unauthorised entry while providing ease of access for authorised personnel.

“We also demonstrated our secure ventilation covers, maintain optimal conditions within water management facilities while preventing intrusion or tampering.

"We are proud to introduce products that exemplify our dedication to innovation and sustainability. And the FabSecure range is especially significant as it combines security with functionality.”

The company has invested significantly in its approach to sustainability, endorsing the UK's target to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions by at least 68 per cent by 2030.