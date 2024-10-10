Lanyon Bowdler shortlisted twice in national awards

The awards recognise the excellence of law firms and individuals across the personal injury and medical negligence sectors, and Shrewsbury-based Lanyon Bowdler has been shortlisted in the Claimant Team of the Year and Outstanding Case of the Year categories.

Winners will be announced at a gala evening in Manchester on November 28 – with organisers saying they have received a fantastic response of high quality entries again this year, making shortlist selections by the independent judging panel extremely difficult.

Lucy Small, acting head of Lanyon Bowdler’s medical negligence team, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted in two categories at the Personal Injury Awards - the country’s leading awards in the personal injury and medical negligence sectors."

Lucy Small

“It recognises our position as a well-respected legal firm and is a particularly pleasing achievement because the judging process is always extremely thorough. Being shortlisted also demonstrates how our lawyers regularly go above and beyond supporting clients during extremely difficult periods of their lives.

“Our medical negligence team works tirelessly on behalf of our clients and fully deserves to be recognised on the national stage with this shortlisting.”

Dawn Humphries, head of Lanyon Bowdler’s personal injury team, added: “To be nominated in two categories at the awards is a great achievement. We have a proud record of award success which only goes to highlight the excellent service we constantly provide for our clients.

“The award judges look for team collaboration and coordination leading to the best possible outcomes and wins for clients, and a heightened understanding of, and demonstrable commitment to, the needs of catastrophically injured clients and their families.

“Catastrophic injuries are life-changing; they include devastating brain injuries, amputations and spinal cord injuries. Achieving the maximum level of compensation is vital to ensure day-to-day needs are met both now and particularly in the future.”