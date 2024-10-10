Tractors, machinery and tools up for auction at Shropshire farm owned by same family for 72 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The dispersal auction at Lower Wallop Farm, Westbury on Saturday, October 12, follows the restructuring of the farm business.

David Giles and Henry Hyde from Halls, a leading regional firm of estate agents, chartered surveyors, auctioneers and valuers, are conducting the auction for Angus Roberts, whose family moved to Lower Wallop Farm in 1952.

The Roberts family established a noted dairy herd before diversifying into organic Hereford cattle, sheep and cereals.

One of the Same tractors in the dispersal sale.

The collection of machinery and tools on offer is varied and will be of wide interest.

The auction includes a 1994 Manitou Turbo 626 with pallet tines, a 2006 Same Iron 150 4WD tractor, a 1999 Same Dorado 70 Agroshift tractor, a Bobcat Melroe Clark 641 Skid steer, bucket and silage grab, a Bobcat 316 800kg mini excavator with two buckets, a Fordson Super Dexta tractor with front end loader frame, brackets and roll bar and a Case petrol tractor with a pair of spade lugg wheels.

Other lots include a Honda quad bike, a selection of trailers and farm implements, livestock equipment, workshop tools and sundries.

Lots to be sold in situ include a Cosalt Torbay 31 static caravan, a 2,500 litre bunded diesel tank and electric Aktinson pump and an PTO generator.

The sale, which will be held live via the MartEye online auction platform – halls.marteye.ie/ – starts with the tools, equipment and sundries at 10.30am followed by the remainder of the lots at noon. The online catalogue is available via Halls’ website hallsgb.com/event/lower-wallop-farm-dispersal-sale