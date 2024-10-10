Aldi on the hunt for staff in Shropshire with 40 jobs on offer in run up to Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Aldi has announced that a range of permanent store positions are available in the county to help replenish stock, assist customers, and maintain their high standards of service during the festive period and beyond.

Roles on offer include store assistants, managerial positions and cleaners.

It comes as the most-popular supermarket, according to YouGov, is planning to hire 3,500 staff nationwide heading towards the winter months.

Aldi said its starting pay for its store assistants remains the best in the industry at £12.40 an hour nationally, and £13.65 an hour inside the M25. Moreover, the supermarket added it is the only UK supermarket to offer paid breaks, that are estimated to be worth more than £900 a year for the average store worker.

The opportunities also form part of Aldi's continued growth plans to open a further 17 stores before the end of this year that is in line with supermarket chain's long term commitment to expand its footprint to 1,500 stores in the UK, to "meet increased customer demand".

Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, Kelly Stokes, said: "Our mission is to make affordable, high-quality food accessible to everyone, and that is even more important at this time of year.

"Our colleagues are essential to ensuring Aldi shoppers have a great experience in store, and we’re once again closing our stores on Boxing Day to give them a well-deserved break as a thank you for their dedication."

Shropshire residents interested in applying for a role with Aldi this Christmas can visit aldirecruitment.co.uk for more information.