Wet summer fails to dampen business for pubs run by Wolverhampton-based Marston's

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Wolverhampton-based group is now separate to the brewing side of the business, Carlsberg Marston's.

It runs the company's chain of pubs, moving out of the Chapel Ash brewery site to its own separate offices in St John's House, Wolverhampton.

Marston's runs about 1,370 pubs across the UK, many of them popular food-based businesses. The Hollybush, on Wolverhampton's Penn Road, is one of its busiest in the country.

The Hollybush is one of Marston's most popular pubs

Today's trading update was expected to unveil a rise in like-for-like sales as punters continued to drink and dine at its venues despite pressures on consumer budgets.

Analysts at Panmure Liberum have predicted Marston's will today record sales of £900 million, with like-for-like growth of five per cent, for the year to September.

In its most recent update, the company said like-for-like sales grew by 5.2 per cent over the 42 weeks to July 20, while total sales from its managed and franchised pubs increased by 6.2 per cent.

In July, the company highlighted that sales growth was slightly slowed over the latter four months as wet weather pressed on demand.

However, this was significantly offset by a boost during the Euro 2024 football tournament.

St John's House at St John's Square, Marston's new head office

The results come amid a transition period for the business, as it fully focuses on pub operations after exiting brewing operations fully.

In 2020, Marston's agreed to sell part of its brewing business – which makes Banks's, Hobgoblin and Shipyard – to Carlsberg and form a joint venture with the Danish brewer.

In July this year, it sold its remaining stake in the cask ale brewer for around £206 million, a move that has now prompted the decision by Carlsberg close its Wolverhampton brewery, with an expansion of its operation in Burton upon Trent.

Marston's said offloading the spin-off will allow it to focus purely on operating its pub chain and will reduce the amount of debt it holds.

Analysts reduced their profit forecast for the current year as a result of the deal, with Peel Hunt projecting a pre-tax profit of £41.7 million for the year. It made a statutory pre-tax loss of £20.7 million last year.

Inside Marston's offices in St John's House

Panmure Liberum's Anna Barnfather said the company will however be boosted by recent efficiency measures and cost reductions, which will have improved its profit margins.

Efforts to improve its portfolio also saw Marston's sell of 18 pubs from its estate to private equity rival Admiral Taverns.

It had already sold 19 pubs to Red Oak Taverns in a deal in May.

It came after the group revealed a strategy last year to raise around £50 million through pub sales to cut its debt levels further.

Investors will be hoping that it shows its debt levels are under control after recent deals, particularly at a time of high interest rates, when it updates the market next week.