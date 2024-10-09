Fully-funded HGV training still available for new drivers in Shropshire and wider West Midlands

Dulson Training has an ongoing contract to offer free HGV and ADR training for individuals or 90 per cent subsidised training for SME employers looking to upskill their staff – a service the company can deliver as a prime Government Skills Bootcamp provider, one of only a handful nationwide.

The programme is aimed at tackling the HGV driver shortage and offers an end-to-end programme lasting up to 16 weeks with minimal time away from other commitments, covering everything from enrolment to starting a professional driving career with all the necessary skills and qualifications.

Steve Dulson, of Dulson Training, said: “The Skills Bootcamp has proved very successful and the attraction of free training has resulted in us being able to assist many newly qualified HGV drivers onto the road and into a new career.

“It is important to stress that these funded courses are still available and we would love to hear from anyone thinking of taking up HGV driving as a profession.

“We understand that the cost of training has proved to be prohibitive for many people but the Skills Bootcamp programme takes that stress out of the situation and allows the trainee to concentrate purely on passing the course.

“The Skills Bootcamp is aimed at filling the vacancies that still exist with the UK driver shortage and while it is true that this shortage has eased to some extent, it is believed that it will start to spike again - a situation we are hoping to avoid with initiatives like this, a popular route for the industry, employers and trainees.”

Hayley Norgrove, Operations Director, who is heading up the project said: “The programme includes, enrolment, medical, new skills, driver training, theory tests, driving test, Driver CPC and employer engagement to find a suitable role.

“Anyone can apply - whether they be unemployed, employed or self-employed. The only stipulation is that the applicant must hold a full UK driving licence, is aged 19 or over and living in England or border towns - it is a tremendous opportunity to gain a Cat C or C+E licence through fully-funded training.