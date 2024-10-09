Staff left 'unable to pay rent' while awaiting government payout after Shrewsbury restaurant closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Terrace Charcoal Grill and Lounge Bar on the banks of the River Severn in Shrewsbury announced its closure last week after being open for just 14 months.

The company made the announcement on social media last Monday, thanking the public for their support.

Terrace had opened in July 2023, after a two-year effort to transform the riverside building.