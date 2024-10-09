Staff left 'unable to pay rent' while awaiting government payout after Shrewsbury restaurant closure
A chef in Shrewsbury has said staff at a restaurant that closed last week have been left unable to pay their rent while awaiting payout from a government support scheme.
By Megan Jones
Published
Terrace Charcoal Grill and Lounge Bar on the banks of the River Severn in Shrewsbury announced its closure last week after being open for just 14 months.
The company made the announcement on social media last Monday, thanking the public for their support.
Terrace had opened in July 2023, after a two-year effort to transform the riverside building.