Businesses invited to Shrewsbury event aimed at boosting tourism economy

The county council is welcoming businesses to their free "Powering Tourism in Shropshire" event on Tuesday, October 22 that has been funded by the UK Government's Shared Prosperity Fund.

Councillors say that the county's visitor economy is worth more than £987 million to the local economy, and so the local authority has partnered with Visit Shropshire to support tourism businesses.

Attendees at the event will receive an array of support including "information on how to register for complimentary training in food hygiene Level 2 and Emergency First Aid at work" as well as free accessibility reviews and advice, insights into "Shropshire’s new brand" and updates on the Great Outdoors Project.

The event at The Croud Meadow will run from 9.30am until 1pm.

From 10am there will be an introduction to the In Shropshire Brand as visit England will present on how to make "your business more accessible and the free support available". Attendees will also learn about "all the latest information about Local Visitor Economy Partnerships".

There is also an optional marketing workshop with limited spaces running from 1.30pm until 4.30pm. It will include a "CANVA masterclass, social media interactive content planning, and reels mastery" aimed at giving businesses the tools to unlock their potential.

Cabinet member for culture and digital, Councillor Robert Macey has expressed his enthusiasm for the event.

He said: "We are thrilled to be working with Visit Shropshire to support our local tourism businesses with this comprehensive programme and encourage tourism organisations across the county to sign up to our free Powering Tourism in Shropshire event. The resources and training provided will empower you to enhance your operations and attract more visitors to our beautiful county.

"The value of tourism in Shropshire cannot be underrated. The county's visitor economy supports 10,776 jobs and is worth £987m to the local economy.

"Through initiatives such as this UK Shared Prosperity Fund funded programme providing support and resources to local businesses in the local authority area, Shropshire Council continues to play a role in enhancing our local visitor economy, as part of efforts to foster growth and development within the region.

"Partnership working with Visit Shropshire is vital to our ongoing efforts to grow the visitor economy and boost tourism investment. This partnership helps our businesses thrive, creating jobs and attracting further investment."

Interested participants can register online. Meanwhile, further information can be found on Shropshire Council's website.