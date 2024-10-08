Telford-based Tablet Academy named trailblazer at awards

The prestigious accolade, run by the eminent technology magazine WIRED in partnership with HSBC UK highlights innovative growth businesses that are at the forefront of driving positive economic and societal change.

Mark Yorke

Founded in 2013 by Steve Molyneux, Professor Emeritus in Advanced Learning Technology, and creative entrepreneur Mark Yorke, Tablet Academy has grown to having a presence in over 23 countries, providing digital transformation consultancy and end-user training services to ministries of education, other public services, colleges, schools, and large and small businesses across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as delivering STEM and other Digital Workshops such as Robotics and AI to teachers and school children.

The business also works with global partners such as Adobe, Google, Intel, Lenovo, Microsoft and others in developing and delivering innovate programmes to support education establishments in getting the very best out of the technology they already have, as well as new technologies that are in development such as Artificial Intelligence, and applications designed to enhance creativity and productivity as we enter the 4th Industrial Age.

The company collected the award at an event at the Cube in Birmingham, hosted by Catherine Crump, Managing Director of WIRED Consulting and Andy Oates, Head of Corporate, West Midlands, HSBC UK.