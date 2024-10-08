Shropshire marketing expert asks how AI is impacting business in publishing of new guide

North Shropshire-based marketing project management expert, Jon Hepburn (FCIM) from The Fedora Consultancy, has published ‘A common-sense guide to the latest business-to-business marketing trends’.

Aimed at smaller professional services providers and marketing decision-makers, it identifies and gives insights on the latest business-to-business (b2b) marketing thinking, but with a difference – the importance of the human element – which is a recurring theme throughout the guide.

Earlier this year it was said that ‘marketing has transformed more in the past three years than over the past fifty’ so the need for a greater understanding, awareness and guidance on the latest developments from a technical and human perspective has never been more important.

It was with that in mind that Jon, founder of The Fedora Consultancy, researched the guide, having reviewed over forty marketing reports and other sources to identify the key topics. Artificial Intelligence (AI), influencer marketing, ethical marketing and online b2b communities are among the 14 topics covered. It also explains why video content is still ‘king’, the evolution of email marketing and why businesses should invest more in sales.

Uncovering the latest b2b marketing thinking and technology but in a human-centric way, Jon also shares his own views and experiences on the findings, with explanations and real-life examples that ‘join the dots’ between the topics to provide a more rounded understanding.

Commenting on the publication of the guide, Jon said: “Authenticity, insight and the importance of the human element are at the heart of this guide. The future will undoubtedly be very different for all of us involved in b2b marketing. We need an understanding of developments but to not feel pressured into using them. I think it somewhat ironic that we’re relying increasingly on AI to help us better understand ourselves as human beings, customers and clients.

“Is there is a danger that we could throw the baby out with the bathwater if we surrender so many of our human judgements to algorithms to tell us who we are, what we need and what we should do? I think that we need a blend of technology, human imagination and creativity to help redefine b2b marketing; by being curious about how we can use technology as an enhancement of the human experience, not a substitute for it.”

The pace of change has created an opportunity to keep the Shropshire business community informed beyond the guide itself. Jon also has plans for updates from local experts on topical matters, shared experiences from service providers and client case studies.

These activities include a presentation and discussion at the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Professionals Partnership’ event on November 22.

The guide and more information is available online at fedoraconsultancy.co.uk/b2b-marketing-guide