Shropshire company to relocate after property deal – with new jobs created

Sheds Now has acquired the former Heathside Garage site at Prees Heath, marketed by Towler Shaw Roberts, which has a prominent location fronting the A41.

Previously based at Telford’s Lightmoor Industrial Estate, Sheds Now owner Stephen Clear - who has been making sheds in Shropshire for 36 years - is excited to be making the move.

He said: “We are moving to a high-profile roadside position where the A41 joins the A49, so traffic comes from every direction which is good for passing trade.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new clients, while we will also still maintain a presence in Telford with a local garden centre taking our orders from the Telford area.

"We will be doing some work to the premises before we move in, and there’s also an area outside where we will be able to display a selection of sheds, garden buildings and summer houses."

The move to north Shropshire will also create new jobs, with Sheds Now keen to hear from people with experience of working in the industry.

The company’s new property in Prees Heath, approximately two miles south of Whitchurch town centre, features a detached showroom and workshop premises, which extends to 3,200 sq ft.

Occupying a total site area of 0.48 acres (0.19 hectares), the property also includes a modern two-bedroom detached bungalow to the rear.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The property at Prees Heath previously operated as a garage with the former owner specialising in the sale and repair of classic vehicles.

“It generated a good level of interest when it was brought to market with its excellent location part of the appeal.

“We are delighted to have completed a sale to Stephen Clear to make it the new home for Sheds Now.

“The move represents an exciting relocation for the company and we wish them continued success in their new premises.”

A multi-award winning company, Sheds Now provide a bespoke shed installation and delivery service, with customers able to choose the features they want to be included.

They also offer summer houses, as well as a wide range of animal housing and children’s playhouses.