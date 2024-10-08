Shoothill are official IT partner for Shrewsbury Town Football Club

From basic IT management to advanced connectivity solutions, the club will be utilising Shoothill's full suite of IT services.

This includes IT support, cyber security, and ensuring their infrastructure is game-day ready to support both fans and operations seamlessly.

Shoothill managed IT addresses the unique challenges facing a business and includes Office 365 support, back-up and antivirus, network infrastructure, connectivity and specialist cyber security solutions.

Simon Jeavons, Group Managing Director at Shoothill, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Shoothill to work with a renowned local club like Shrewsbury Town. It’s a chance for us to demonstrate the depth of our IT capabilities. We’re excited to see how this partnership will grow and showcase what Shoothill Support can offer.”

Shoothill’s IT services are the latest addition to their full-service digital and technology offerings. Under the recently launched division Shoothill Support, their IT services are equipped to tackle the challenges of any business or organisation. The team work as a partner to your organisation, ensuring that your business can achieve its goals.