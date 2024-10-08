McPhillips appointed to deliver £20m retirement village in Shropshire

McPhillips will develop land off the A41 in Newport into 61 apartments and 15 bungalows for retirement community specialist, Untold Living.

The project aims to provide flexible living for older residents, with Newport being one of Untold Living’s three communities of its type across the UK.

McPhillips director Chris Walker said: “We are really looking forward to developing this scheme for Untold Living and for Newport.

“There’s a significant benefit for the local community through our directly employed workforce and our established local supply chain. And of course, for the environment too, given we’re only based a few miles up the road.

“This is an exciting new development for Newport, a growing town with a population which is needing more choice for those who are retired or approaching their retirement.

Russell Jewell (CEO) of Untold Living, added: “We’re delighted to award the contract for this build to McPhillips, a local firm with a 60 year history in the area. It’s important to us that Newport and the wider surrounding community sees the benefit of our investment here.

“The Untold Living ethos is about creating retirement communities for the modern retiree enabling people to downsize affordably and with ease.

"There is a real shortage of good quality, smaller housing across this part of the borough and this development will enable those living in Newport to stay in the town but in much more manageable accommodation with support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year for those that need it.

“The project will naturally also help to free up larger homes for families looking to upsize or move to the area so it’s a real win on all fronts.”

Construction work is due to start this month on the site which is opposite Mere Park Garden Centre and off Palisade Close, off the A41.

Mr Walker added: “We are in the process of siting a unit near the entrance to the site and we would welcome anyone interested in the scheme to pop by and view the development plans and layout. We will also be able to update on timescales for the construction programme and answer any questions.”

Untold Living, which is backed by a London-based private equity firm, was granted full planning permission for the site earlier this year after it secured a £26.4m loan to support the development.

Untold currently have a 69-unit retirement community in Wiltshire and an in-house CQC registered care business.

McPhillips is one of the Midlands’ biggest construction companies and has delivered more than 140 projects as principal contractor with a value of £300million in the last five years. It recently completed the refurbishment of Telford Fire Station on Stafford Park and employs more than 240 people at its Hortonwood site in Telford.