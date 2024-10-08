The Low Carbon Agriculture Show 2025 heads to NAEC Stoneleigh on the March 5-6.

The show offers exhibitors a unique opportunity to showcase cutting-edge technology, services, and solutions to a highly engaged audience of forward-thinking farmers, landowners, and industry operators.

Exhibitors at the Low Carbon Agriculture Show will position themselves at the forefront of the sector's transition towards more sustainable and environmentally conscious farming practices.

The show brings together four major sectors under one banner, each with its own dedicated conference theatre.

These include Environmental Business, providing insights into policy changes and opportunities for growth through improved environmental performance.

Clean Energy: As rural communities increasingly contribute to decarbonisation and energy security, the Clean Energy theatre will showcase renewable energy solutions, such as solar, wind, and bioenergy, that are reshaping the future of rural energy generation.

With the transport sector undergoing a transformation, particularly in response to the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, the Low Emission Vehicles will highlight the latest innovations in low-emission vehicles that farmers can adopt to reduce their carbon footprint.

And, finally, focusing on the pioneering technologies transforming agriculture, the Farm Technology Innovation sector will highlight innovations such as precision farming, automation, and AI-driven solutions that can enhance efficiency and sustainability on the farm.

A successful 2024 show saw more than 120 exhibitors connect with an engaged audience.

Nick Ornstein, Managing Director at Agriconnect, said: “Since the acquisition of the show in May 2023, we have been delighted by the growth in both exhibitor and visitor numbers.

"The enthusiasm from the industry highlights the importance of a dedicated event that helps address the challenges of climate change and reducing carbon emissions. The 2025 edition is set to be even bigger and more impactful, bringing together solution providers and farmers looking to shape a more sustainable future.”

To find out more, visit www.lowcarbonagricultureshow.co.uk