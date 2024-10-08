Event is 'shining example' of how Telford is leading the way in supporting manufacturing innovation

Invest Telford, the business support and inward investment team of Telford & Wrekin Council worked in collaboration with Make UK and Howmet Fastening Systems to successfully hosted a Smart Factory Tour.

the event was held at Howmet’s state-of-the-art facility in Stafford Park and attracted a wide range of manufacturers, offered an invaluable opportunity to hear from key industry figures on how adopting digital technology is crucial to improving efficiency, quality, and profitability in UK manufacturing.

The event opened with welcome presentations by Chris Corkan, Region Director at Make UK, and Andy Smith, Operations Director at Howmet, followed by a keynote address from Michael Harte, Managing Director of Bridge Cheese, who shared his insights on embracing digital transformation.

Attendees were then given exclusive guided tours of Howmet’s advanced facility, gaining first-hand experience of how digitalisation is applied to enhance production processes.

Following the tours, there was a best practice sharing session, where Jennifer Hughes, General Manager at Transicon, led a roundtable discussion on the benefits of adopting digital technology.

Chris Corkan, Region Director of Make UK, said: “The Smart Factory Tour provided an excellent platform for manufacturers to not only learn about the tangible benefits of digital technology but also network and exchange ideas on best practices. As the manufacturing industry evolves, it’s critical that businesses embrace innovation to stay competitive.”

Andy Smith of Howmet added: “We hope the tour inspired other manufacturers to take the next step in their digital transformation.”

Councillor Ollie Vickers (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy, said: “This event is a shining example of how Telford is leading the way in supporting manufacturing innovation.

"By bringing together local businesses and industry leaders, we’re fostering an environment where our manufacturers can thrive and compete on a global scale. It’s fantastic to see this collaboration with Make UK and Howmet contributing to our economic growth and future-proofing our industries.”