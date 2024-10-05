Plans submitted again for replacement of demolished care home which breached regulations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 58-room Cleobury Hills Nursing Home in Cleobury Mortimer was knocked down in 2022 as it was found not to have been built in accordance with regulations.

In 2023, plans to build a replacement facility with 75 bedrooms was rejected by Shropshire Council over concerns that it would be overbearing to neighbours and did not include adequate open space for its future residents.

The company behind the application was Cleobury Holdings Ltd, owned by Juliet Briggs, who was also the director of the company that ran the previous home.

The care home, prior to the demolition in 2022. Photo: Google

Now, Cleobury Holdings Ltd have submitted another application for the site, and hope to rebuild the care home with 58 rooms once again.

The extra bedrooms, which had been proposed to be located within the roof space of the building, have been removed from the application and with it, the removal of most dormer windows and roof lights from the proposed building.

The site after the demolition. Photo: Google

The changes mean the proposed building is very similar in scale, mass and appearance as the one that was demolished.

22 car parking spaces would also be provided along with a new access road, while new areas of open space also hope to address concerns raised by planning officers on last year's plans.

The plans for the new care home. Photo: NBA/Shropshire Council

The look of the new home also follows the general design of the previously approved - and then demolished - site.

The full application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal usingthe reference: 23/03056/FUL