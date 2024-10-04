Telford firm's global success in digital innovation is celebrated

BlueHub, based at the E-innovation Centre on Priorslee Campus, has again demonstrated the depth of expertise found in the borough, by winning the prestigious Implementation Design Expertise Award at the Cin7 Partner Summit in Denver, Colorado.

The business is supported by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Invest Telford team and the award highlights BlueHub’s exceptional approach to industry best practices and seamless customer on boarding with the Cin7 inventory management solution, affirming its role as a leader in digital supply chain consultancy, system development, and integration.