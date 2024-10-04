Lidl bosses detail when they hope work will begin on new store near Telford town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans to build a new branch of the discount retailer a stone's throw from Telford town centre were submitted back in August 2021.

The plans were finally approved after going before Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee in March 2023.

The store is planned on the site of a former colliery off Rock Road, next to the Old Park Roundabout in The Rock.

But in the two years between the application being submitted and when it was hoped work would begin, the company had changed its store design, meaning another application was needed.