Development potential of Whitchurch land parcel secures £76,000 sale

Extending to 0.718 of an acre, the land adjacent to Bridge House, Wrexham Road, Whitchurch and on the roundabout with the A41/A49 and A525 raced away to sell for £76,000 as Halls auctioneers continued their run of successful auctions at the company’s Shrewsbury headquarters.

Having a pre-auction guide price of £15,000 to £25,000, Halls chairman Allen Gittins said the land has potential for many uses, subject to planning. “There was a lot of pre-sale interest in this land from people who had different usages in mind,” he explained.

“It just goes to show how difficult it is to value unusual parcels of land. The best way to arrive at their true market value is to sell them by auction.”

Underlining Mr Gittins’ comments, 3.6 acres of amenity land north of Newtown, near Wem, which had a guide price of £35,000 to £40,000, sold for £52,000 and 4.42 acres of level, mowing and grazing land south east of Kynaston Farm, School Road, Ruyton XI Towns, which had a guide price of £30,000 to £40,000, sold for £68,000.

More than 25 acres of riverside arable and grass land in a private, unspoilt location near Holt, Wrexham sold for its guide price £200,000.

Halls are now accepting entries for the next collective property and land auction on November 29, with a number of properties already consigned.

For more information, contact 01691 622602.