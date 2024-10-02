Upcoming warehouse and office on former Telford newspaper works to be marketed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Morris Property has appointed two Telford agents to market a commercial unit on the site of the former Shropshire Star print works in Ketley, Telford after planning consent was granted.

Marketed as Ketley Point, the 45,898 ft² industrial warehouse and office space will be built by Morris Property’s experienced construction team, who are renowned for delivering high-quality commercial builds throughout Telford and Shropshire. The unit will incorporate sustainable materials and energy-efficient solutions, aiming to reduce running costs and the carbon footprint for future occupants.

Liz Lowe, head of development at Morris Property, said: “We are very excited about this new scheme. The redevelopment will bring much-needed employment opportunities back to the five-acre site and continue our commitment to investment in Telford and Wrekin, creating high-quality commercial space for today’s business occupiers. We have worked closely with Telford & Wrekin Council’s Planning Department, who have proactively brought forward this application.”

The unit has already gathered significant interest from the commercial property sector.

Alex Smith at Andrew Dixon & Co commented: "This development represents a fantastic opportunity for businesses seeking modern, flexible space in a well-known commercial location and we expect a strong demand for this unique opportunity so close to junction 6 of the M54 motorway."

Matthew Tilt from Harris Lamb, Liz Lowe from Morris Property and Alex Smith from Andrew Dixon & Co

Matthew Tilt from Harris Lamb added: "The new unit is a great addition to the area, and we’re already seeing enquiries from various industries keen to establish themselves in this well-positioned site. With the blend of warehouse, office, and parking facilities, it’s ideal for businesses looking for a comprehensive space solution.”

The project signifies a fresh chapter in the evolution of the historic Waterloo Road site where the Shropshire Star newspaper was produced for more than 50 years. The newspaper’s former owners sold the site in 2022 to Morris and Company Ltd.

The development is scheduled for completion in Quarter 4 2025, with potential occupiers now being urged to secure this single opportunity if quick access to the M54 is key to their operation.