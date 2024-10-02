Shropshire's Adfield Group plays key role in success of awards

The business worked with the UK Material Handling Association (UKMHA) to organise the Archies awards dinner.

More than 400 of the material handling industry’s best and brightest attended the Hilton Metropole Birmingham to enjoy this year’sawards.

The event honours excellence in the material handling sector, celebrating people, products and solutions that are helping the industry to prosper.

Adfield's comprehensive selection of services encompassed pre-event marketing, including event branding, email marketing, social media promotion, PR and content creation and telesales services to sell tickets and sponsorships.

They also handled all event management, from budget planning and venue coordination to on-site audio-visual production, videography and photography.

UKMHA’s Chief Executive Officer Rob Fisher said: “Adfield's creativity and seamless event management made this year’s Archies awards truly memorable.”

Adfield has worked in the material handling sector for many years.

In addition to their work on the Archies, the Shropshire-based marketing agency has supported the association to deliver multiple National Forklift Safety Day campaigns, launch their apprenticeship scheme and technical training courses and organise various networking events.

Claire Bennett, Director at Adfield, said: “It was a privilege to work with the UKMHA to plan and execute such a coveted celebration. The Archies provides them with the opportunity to recognise and reward people who go above and beyond, and we at Adfield were happy to play our part in making it happen.”

She continued: “I couldn’t be prouder of our team for the diligence and dedication they brought to this project. From the initial planning stages to managing the event itself, they worked hard to make sure that the Archies was a truly memorable occasion.”

There were plenty of wonderful highlights at this year’s Archies, including the presenting talents of accomplished actress and comedian Sally Phillips, a delicious three-course meal and live music performed by upbeat party band The Kings.

The event also set the scene for some heartfelt moments, especially when former CEO Tim Waples was welcomed to the stage to be presented with the prestigious Services to the Association award.