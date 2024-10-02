Countdown begins to Shropshire Chamber’s autumn expo

The ‘Connectin Business’ event on October 17 will showcase a broad selection of local businesses and offer a range of networking opportunities – including a one-hour speed networking session.

The sold-out exhibition opens at 10am and is free to attend for representatives from any business.

To register for a place, see www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events/events-calendar/connectin-business-expo-book-to-visit-3

Kelly Riedel, the Chamber’s events and training manager, said: “Our autumn expo is always one of the highlights of our events calendar, and traditionally one of our busiest events of the year.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to raise your company’s profile, generate sales leads and make new contacts – a brilliant opportunity to meet so many Shropshire businesses all under one roof.”

The expo opens its doors to visitors at 10am, closing at 1pm. The speed networking session will run from 11am to 12 noon, and places must be booked in advance – email k.riedel@shropshire-chamber.co.uk.

Before the expo opens, a breakfast meeting is being held for exhibitors, when the team from The HR Dept will be looking ahead to some of the upcoming employment law changes.

For more details about Shropshire Chamber’s busy events calendar, see www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events