Coforge named as new Shropshire Chamber patron

Coforge, which leverages cloud, data, integration and automation technologies to transform businesses into intelligent, high growth enterprises, has a presence in 21 countries, with its UK Delivery Centre based in Telford town centre.

It says it has been ‘quietly working’ in the town for the past seven years, and is now looking to the Chamber to help increase awareness of the services it can offer local businesses.

“Becoming a Patron of the Shropshire Chamber gives us the ideal opportunity to increase our profile in the Midlands but also to connect and collaborate with other businesses and community leaders,” said Mark Robinson, vice president for UK delivery at Coforge.

“We are keen to see how we can engage with the local community to help build on the great work of the Chamber and its members in continuing to put Shropshire on the map, and providing as many opportunities for the people and local businesses of the county as we can.”

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s patron programme is designed to give businesses the opportunity to raise awareness of their organisations, and express their commitment to the success of the local business community.

Rachel Owen, Shropshire Chamber’s director of membership, said: “Being a Patron is a mark of excellence and integrity, and demonstrates a firm commitment to the Chamber, and the success of Shropshire’s economy as a whole.

“Patrons understand and engage with one another and aim to identify opportunities, and trade with and obtain introductions for each other wherever possible.

“The objective is to generate ideas, enthusiasm and dynamic business opportunities and to feed this back through Shropshire Chamber and onwards to the county’s businesses as a whole.

“Through their attendance as patrons at appropriate events, networking forums and business expos, they demonstrate their belief in the programme and through on-going membership they commit to maintaining the highest standards.”

More information about Shropshire Chamber’s patron programme can be found at www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/about-us/shropshire-chamber-patron-programme.