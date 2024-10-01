Turners Agricultural Engineers Ltd have been supplying and servicing agricultural machinery across Herefordshire and surrounding counties for more than 11 years.

Their main franchises include McCormick tractors and Suzuki ATVs as well as a range of implements from popular brands such as Marshall Trailers, Slurrykat, Standen and Samasz.

Adam Turner, Director of Turners Agricultural Engineers Ltd, said: “We are excited to be working alongside Dieci and are confident that this product has all the requirements to compliment the existing range of machinery we have to offer. As a family run business, we see the passion for the product and dedication to our customers mirrored in Henry and his team at Dieci.”

On their appointment with Dieci, Henry Nash, Managing Director for Dieci Telehandlers Ltd, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the team at Turners Agricultural Engineers Ltd to the Dieci network in the UK. Turners Agricultural Engineers Ltd have a strong reputation for sales, service, and parts support to their customer base. We are looking forward to helping increase the number of Dieci users in the area.”