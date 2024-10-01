The announcement was highlighted as being one of the key projects in the company’s pursuit of operational excellence over the next five years.

Funded by Innovate UK, the focus of the KTP will be on the implementation of an AI-powered Learning Management System (LMS) that will provide real-time data on all aspects of operations at In-Comm Training’s Technical Academies in Telford and the Black Country.

This will cover and enhance the learning journey of more than 2500 apprentices and learners accessing upskilling courses, not to mention engagement with over 700 SMEs and large employers across Birmingham, the Black Country, Telford and wider Shropshire.

Gareth Jones, Managing Director of In-Comm Training, which has bases in Telford and Aldridge, said: "Through our collaboration, we will embed the AI-powered Learning Management System into the heart of our business.

“This will enhance the learning experience, digitising the classroom and work-based elements of the journey. Individuals will have access to digital material and there is now 360-degree transparency around progression data, employer involvement and communication.

“The system is designed to deliver for both our internal and external stakeholders, including Ofsted, ESFA and other awarding bodies.

“Our partnership exemplifies how academia and industry can successfully work together to create solutions that positively benefit both learners and employers.”

Professor Hanifa Shah, Pro Vice-Chancellor STEAM & Executive Dean, Faculty of Computing, Engineering and the Built Environment, Birmingham City University, added: “We are immensely proud to be moving forward with this exciting KTP and are delighted to be recognised as In-Comm Training's Strategic Technology Partner.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to driving innovation in education and skills, as well as our dedication to supporting learners and employers through advanced technological solutions.

“The AI-powered LMS, built from scratch, is a testament to our collaborative efforts with Innovate UK and will help the business achieve its long-term goal of delivering employer-led skills support."

The KTP partnership began after In-Comm Training approached BCU with the concept, which was led by the invaluable support of Professor Adel Aneiba, Head of College, Computing (CEBE), ably supported by Dr Khalid Ismail, Senior Lecturer.

Their combined expertise was crucial in identifying key challenges and designing effective solutions that seamlessly integrated stakeholders and facilitated clear communication.

Importantly, it also has the potential to create ten additional projects at the training provider, which will give University students valuable real-world experience.

Natalie Lewis, Head of Knowledge Transfer & Business Engagement at BCU, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with In-Comm Training as its Strategic Technology Partner on this KTP project, an achievement that reinforces the vital role the training provider plays in bridging the gap between academia and industry."

Knowledge Transfer Partnerships is a UK-wide programme that has been helping businesses for the last 49 years to improve their competitiveness and productivity through the better use of Knowledge, Technology and Skills. In a KTP, the University employs the graduate or postgraduate as the Associate to work onsite with the company, jointly supervised by both parties.

BCU’s growing portfolio of projects is fully supported by the Knowledge Transfer and Business Engagement Team in RIE.