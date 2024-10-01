The company is a long time signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant and has just been presented with the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award – to go with the Bronze Award it collected during lockdown.

The ERS encourages employers to support defence and inspire others to do the same, recognising businesses that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to defence and the armed forces community, and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

Dulson Training has sites in Shrewsbury, Telford, Wrexham, Ludlow, Nantwich and a satellite centre in Wolverhampton. Its services include lorry and bus licence acquisition and driver assessments, Driver CPC, Forklift, First Aid, ADR and Fleet Training across all regions.

Hayley Norgrove, Dulson Training’s Director of Operations, said: “We are delighted with the Silver Award which emphasises our ongoing commitment to the Armed Forces and to those ex-services personnel and current reservists who are working at Dulson Training.