Roofing company secures Market Drayton base previously used as launderette

Better Choice Roofing and Building Limited, based in Wrenbury, between Whitchurch and Nantwich, has completed the letting of a ground floor unit at 1 Sherwood Crescent.

Forming part of a popular shopping parade within a residential area of Market Drayton, the property was previously used as a launderette and extends to 676 sq ft.

Josh Hyde, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The premises were identified by Better Choice Roofing and Building Limited as being ideal for their requirements, so it will now be their office away from their headquarters in Wrenbury.

“The company are going to carry out an extensive refurbishment ahead of using the property at Sherwood Crescent to house their admin, while they will also have a reception area.

“Their new administration centre occupies a prominent roadside location, and includes a communal yard with car parking facilities to the front and rear.”

The roofing specialists cover Cheshire, Shropshire and Staffordshire.