Demolition of once thriving village pub approved after councillors told of tiny takings

The once-thriving Shropshire Inn at Haughton, which was also an acclaimed restaurant, has also seen customer numbers dwindle to just five or six a day on weekdays, Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee was told on Wednesday.

Councillors have given the go-ahead for the Newport Road venue to be demolished.

Two bungalows are set to be built on the site alongside a double garage.

The owners of the pub have previously attempted to sell the premises in recent years.

The business has struggled to overcome the challenge of having to temporarily close in March 2020 as part of national lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic, a statement submitted to Stafford Borough Council said.

Chris Mosiuk, who spoke in support of the application at Wednesday’s meeting, highlighted the financial challenges the pub had faced in recent months.

He said: “Once a thriving pub, taking in over £30,000 per week, the Shropshire Inn now takes in around £600 per week with a few days in recent months bringing in less than £70.

“Visitor numbers continue to dwindle, with approximately five to six customers a day Monday to Thursday, 20 on a Friday and 10 on Saturdays and Sundays.

"The already limited opening hours have been reduced further and the closing time brought forward to 8pm as there is generally no custom beyond this time.