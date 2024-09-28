'I was making scotch eggs when asked to take over a dry cleaners - now I've won an award'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Morgans Dry Cleaners in Shrewsbury has won 'Dry Cleaner of the Year' at the Central England Prestige Awards. The awards acknowledges the best services around in their field and surprised dry cleaners owner Richard Morgan on Monday by revealing the great news and his accomplishment.

The 39-year-old from Telford only took over the dry cleaners business in May last year after family-friends who originally owned the company got in touch with him. Richard was previously self-employed making scotch eggs, but took on a career change building a family-run business during the last year and a half.

It's unknown who nominated the dry cleaners and Richard for the award, or how it came about, but assisted by his Mum Lynne and 16-year-old daughter Lis Morgan - who works three hours in the dry cleaners each day after college - Richard is delighted to have been recognised by the prestigious awards.

Morgans Dry Cleaners which has has won 'Dry Cleaner of the Year' at the Central England Prestige Awards. Pictured is: Richard Morgan, and then F-B: Kim Sargeant, Lynne Morgan and Kevin Davenport

"It's a dream come true, the whole company is," said the Morgans Dry Cleaners owner. "To actually have a business that is able to run this great with very good staff is really a dream come true.