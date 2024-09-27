Popular Bilbrook micro-pub that had to close abruptly could rise again - but not in the same venue
One of the owners of a popular micro-bar in Bilbrook which has shut suddenly says he is looking at other options to re-open the business.
By Paul Jenkins
Andy Evans of the Olde Vicarage Ale House on Bilbrook Road is appealing for help to find new premises after he and his partners were unable to secure a long-term lease on their present one.
He said it was very unlikely they would re-open in their present venue but he was keen to keep the name and start again elsewhere in the immediate area as they had been very successful since opening in June last year.