New One Stop shop opens up in Telford

One Stop Ketley Bank opened today, working with independent retailer Surjit Singh.

Customers joined in with the celebrations with branded One Stop hessian shopper bags handed out to the first 50 customers.

Five lucky customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each.

Alongside well-known brands, the store will also stock a variety of One Stop’s own label products including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts – customers really can enjoy top-quality food, without the price tag.

The new store at Fourth Avenue, Ketley Bank, Telford, is open Monday to Saturday, 8.30am-8.30pm and Sunday 8.30am-7.30pm.