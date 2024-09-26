Wolves legend Bull opens new Telford estate agents

Bull headed to Market Street, Wellington, Telford, to open the new Halls branch.

Branch manager Matt Gilbert has been joined by lettings manager Lauren McConkey, sales negotiator Charli Wisdom and sales assistant Isabelle Honicke at the new branch.

Wolves legend Steve Bull with Harry Williams, Charlie Wisdom, Preston Hartshorne and Alexandra Bennett at the opening of Halls

The official opening was a dream come true for Matt, a lifelong Wolves fan, who got to meet Bull, one of his football heroes.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, the charity chosen by Halls.

Matt, who has five years’ experience working as an estate agent in the Telford area, added: “I have a great team with me at the new branch and clients can expect unrivalled personal service and integrity from us.”

The Telford branch links up with Halls’ network of nine other offices, including Shrewsbury to the west, Whitchurch to the north and Kidderminster to the south.