Shropshire businesses urged to Techtimeout in December

Cadbury is the latest brand to partner with the awareness day, which takes place on on December 3.

Techtimeout Tuesday was launched in Shropshire in 2020 to encourage people to have a healthier relationship with technology.

Last year businesses representing over 1.6 million people globally took part in the awareness day, which is free to participate in.

Techtimeout founder, Stephanie Henson, runs two tech firms and knows first-hand the consequences of excessive screen time and the pressures of digital life.

She said: “The irony of a tech boss encouraging people to go offline isn’t lost on me! My experience of long days and nights glued to my screens impacted my mental health and productivity. Putting in place digital wellbeing practices turned that all around.

“Think about the hours you spend every day staring at screens at work, being interrupted by notifications on your phone, and doomscrolling on social media into the night. We urge you to think about the impact that’s having on your mental and physical health.

“We’re here to help you break the cycle and build a better relationship with tech. Regular breaks can reduce stress and anxiety, improve your sleep and focus, and make you more productive when you are on screens.

“Unplug from the digital world and reclaim your time, starting with Techtimeout Tueday. All you need to do is pledge some time off tech on December 3, from 10 minutes to 24 hours, and enjoy how that makes you feel. We can provide training and support for workplaces and individuals on the impact of technology.”

Over 150,000 people have already signed up to pledge some time away from tech on the day, including employees at Cadbury, Mental Health First Aid England, the MOD, DWP, Environment Agency, HM Land Registry, Royal Air Force, PwC, The Economist, Parcelforce Worldwide, Eurostar, plus several universities, councils and charities.

Catharine Young, Marketing Director of Biscuits and Baked Snacks at Mondelez International said: “Our Cadbury Timeout bar aims to encourage consumers to take a break from their busy lives, unwind and get a relief from their daily pressures. A common goal which is also shared by Techtimeout Tuesday. As part of this partnership, we are encouraging others to celebrate special moments and connections away from screens.”

Steph added: “I’m delighted that Cadbury has chosen to partner with us, and with their help, and the wider Mondelez Group, I want to reach over 2 million people this year – so get signed up today and encourage your business to come on board so you can enjoy some time away from tech as a team!”

Money raised by the 2024 campaign will fund sessions from Positive Social for children in schools about the dangers of social media.

Mental Health First Aid England will also be partnering with Techtimeout Tuesday. Sarah McIntosh, Chief Executive said: “Forward-thinking organisations understand that a focus on digital wellbeing will help to create healthier and more productive work environments. At MHFA England®, we continue to walk the talk as a national authority on workplace mental health and wellbeing. That is why we are proud to partner with and take part in Techtimeout Tuesday again this year on December 3.”

Visit www.techtimeout.co.uk to sign up.