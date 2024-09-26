Popular micro-pub shuts its doors after trading for just 15 months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of the Olde Vicarage Ale House on Bilbrook Road, Bilbrook announced on Facebook that it has closed immediately after they were unable to secure a long-term lease agreement on their premises.

The venue opened in June last year next to a church and the building it is in was once the vicar's residence.

It featured a piano, a courtyard and up to 18 real ales and cider.

In October last year, regulars raised £3,600 at a charity event in aid of Jesse Small, a three-year-old boy from Great Wyrley, who has a rare form of cancer.

On the Wolverhampton Camra Facebook page, owners Scott Hales, Andy Evans and Roy Draisey said they wished to pass on their huge thanks for the support our customers have given to us over the last 16 months.

Andy Evans, Dean Edwards, Scott Hales and Roy Draisey picture outside the Olde Vicarage

The post continued: "We are very proud of such a successful venture, culminating in us being included in the CAMRA 'Good Beer Guide 2025'. True recognition of our success. Sadly, we have now had the possibility to trade taken from us.

"We recognise this will come as a great disappointment to many of our customers who have helped us turn this micro pub into the friendly community hub we aimed for.

"But having tried so hard to secure the future of the micro pub, we now have to vacate the premises with immediate effect. "

Andy and Roy have also been involved in run the Codsall Beer Festival and Codfest event