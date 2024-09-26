Dudley Building Society committed to passbooks which 'still matter to customers'

A passbook is a physical record of savings updated with every branch visit.

And a spokesperson for the Dudley said: "It is an easily accessible snapshot of your finances, and unlike an online account, you do not need to remember any passwords to access it.

"Passbooks offer simplicity and transparency in one. Every transaction is recorded in an easy-to-read manner. With a passbook, everything you need to know about it is right there, our customers would not have to worry about missing significant information about their account.

"A passbook would never be subject to a cyber-attack, it is offline and immune to digital threats which offers peace of although you should still keep your passbook safe.

Finally, passbooks provide a personal touch to banking. In an era where technology and physical interactions are becoming less common, coming into branch and speaking to staff can be a crucial part of socialising for many. Not only does it add a layer of trust, but it can be a great way to keeping real life relationships.

"Dudley Building Society gives our customers the passbook option because we value the human experience and empower our customers to be independent and responsible of their own finances."

