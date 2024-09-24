Top award for Telford firm with a focus on tech recycling

Telford headquartered Preloved Tech enjoyed success at the Mobile Industry Awards 2024, winning the award for Best Recycling and Refurbishing Service.

The company was competing against some of the biggest names in the market, including musicMagpie, Mazuma Mobile, and O2 Recycle.

Matt Giles, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Preloved Tech, said: "Winning this award is a testament to our team's consistent hard work in building a market-leading business in the tech recycling and refurbishment sector.

"We work tirelessly to provide a sustainable and eco-friendly recycling service for mobile devices and IT hardware, all of which are carefully refurbished and resold into the second-use market to a wide variety of customers."

Founded just five years ago, Preloved Tech has rapidly established itself as a leader in the tech recycling and refurbishment sector.

The company provides secure and sustainable technology recycling and data destruction services to a diverse range of clients, including consumers, businesses, public sector organizations, educational institutions, and charities.

Co-Founder and Finance Director Nicola Atkins added: "The Mobile Industry Awards are the highest accolade we can win, and this is a huge achievement for our team.

"Every customer – whether an individual with one device to sell or a business recycling an estate of devices or purchasing quality refurbished tech – is given the very best customer experience. We couldn’t be happier winning this award amidst such excellent competition."