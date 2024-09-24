Telford law firm raises over £2,600 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

The team from the Hall Park Way branch of mfg Solicitors made a £2,684 donation after staff held a variety of fundraising events including raffles, quizzes, sponsored sporting events and dress-down days throughout the past year.

Staff at the law firm chose to support the charity to help its continued provision and operation of three air ambulances and fleet of critical care cars which attend approximately 4,300 lifesaving missions a year across the West Midlands, including Shropshire, Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire.

Rachel Raybould-Dear, a solicitor at mfg Solicitors in Telford, said: “Everyone had a fantastic time raising money over the past year for such a brilliant and much-loved charity.

“Midlands Air Ambulance Charity provide a lifeline for thousands of people every year so we wanted to do our bit to ensure Shropshire and the surrounding area retains such an important service. We hope our donation will help in some way.”

Lauren Talbot, corporate partnerships executive at the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “We appreciate the wonderful fundraising efforts of everyone at mfg Solicitors in Telford. We rely on donations to keep the charity going and the amount of £2,684 will help make nine lifesaving missions possible in our critical care cars."